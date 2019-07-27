The Right to Information (RTI) amendment bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid opposition staging a walkout following its failure to convince the house to send it to the select committee before it was passed.

After the Centre passed the Right to Information (RTI) Bill in the parliament, a former RTI officer has slammed the opposition comprising YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their failure to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from passing the RTI Amendment Bill.

Former Central Information Commissioner Shridhar Acharyulu wrote to all the opposition on why they voted in favour of the RTI Amendment Bill proposed by the Modi government.

Acharyu said he was surprised to learn that opposition had asked its MPs to vote for the bill and added he wasn’t sure if the MPs had read the bill thoroughly or were aware of its implications before they voted in favour of the bill sans any retaliation to it.

He also asked the three parties to take legal assistance and understand how their support to the bill will kill even their sovereign power. As far as RTI was concerned, the government was liable to answer questions morally, legally (as Section 4 (1) (c) of RTI Act mandates, constitutionally (Federal principles0 and politically, wrote Acharyu.

The upper house on Thursday passed the RTI (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by a voice note amid a walkout from the opposition following its failure to send the RTI Amendment Bill to select committee with 117-75 in the Rajya Sabha.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App