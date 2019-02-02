Former SP leader Jaya Prada has claimed that senior SP leader Azam Khan allegedly attempted an acid attack on her. She said no other leader supported her except Amar Singh, who is her godfather in politics. "Not one politician came out in support of me. Mulayam Singh Ji didn't even call me once," said Jaya Prada.

Former Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Prada, in an interview, claimed that senior SP leader Azam Khan allegedly attempted an acid attack on her. She also called Amar Singh as her godfather in politics, saying he backed her on every difficult situation. Making serious allegations against Rampur legislature Jaya Prada said, “Because the state I was in, contesting elections with Azam Khan, as a woman, with acid attack threats, a threat to my life… I couldn’t even tell my mother if I would come back alive whenever I left from home.”

Slamming the politicians for not coming out in support of her when she was being called names, Jaya Prada asserted, “Not one politician came out in support of me. Mulayam Singh Ji didn’t even call me once.” She also said scrapped the rumours about their relationship, Jaya Prada said that people would continue to raise finger on their relationship even if she tied him a rakhi.

The actor turned politician said she was inches close to committing suicide when her morphed pictures went viral on social media. She added that only Amar Singh, who came out of his dialysis and stood in support of her. “What will you think of him? Godfather or someone else? Even if I tie rakhi to him, will people stop talking? I don’t care what people say,” Jaya Prada said. She further added that being a woman politician in a male-dominated set-up is a real war.

