Former Sikkim Minister R C Poudyal Found Dead in Teesta Canal

The body of former Sikkim minister R C Poudyal was discovered in a canal near Siliguri, West Bengal, nine days after he went missing, police reported on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old veteran politician’s body was found floating in the Teesta Canal at Fulbari on Tuesday. Authorities suspect that the body may have been carried downstream by the Teesta River. Identification was confirmed through his wristwatch and the clothes he was wearing.

R C Poudyal, a prominent figure in Sikkim’s political history, had been missing since July 7 from his hometown of Chota Singtam in Pakyong district. In response to his disappearance, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to conduct a thorough search.

“The investigation into the death will continue,” stated a police officer involved in the case.

Poudyal was very active in politics of Sikkim particularly from the later part of the seventies and eighties. He was the first deputy speaker of the Sikkim legislature after the state attained its status of a legislative assembly and then a forest minister of the state. He was a founder of the Rising Sun Party and well appreciated for his thorough knowledge on cultural and social structure of Sikkim.

Reflecting on Poudyal’s legacy, Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang expressed his condolences,”I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the Late Shri R C Poudyal Jyu, a statesman and distinguished senior political leader who had served the Sikkim Government in various capacities, including as a minister, and was the leader of the Jhulke Gham Party.”