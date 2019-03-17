Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose is going to be appointed India’s first Lokpal. The government is expected to make an official announcement on his appointment tomorrow. As per reports, the Selection Committee, comprising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and an eminent jurist have finalised Justice P.C. Ghose’s name in a crucial meeting.
