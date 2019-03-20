Pinaki Chandra Ghose, first Lokpal of India: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday approved Retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose's name as the first Lokpal of India. President Kovind also approved 8 Lokpal committee members including former Chief Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari, and Ajay Kumar Tripathi. While Dinesh Kumar Jain, Archana Ramasundaram, Mahender Singh, Indrajeet Prasad Gautam are the non-judicial members.

Pinaki Chandra Ghose, first Lokpal of India: After 72 years of independence, India got its first Lokpal or the anti-corruption ombudsman on Tuesday, March 20. Retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose will be the first Lokpal of India and his appointment was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind. Along with Pinaki Chandra Ghose, the first Lokpal committee comprises Former Chief Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari, and Ajay Kumar Tripathi.

The information was passed to media by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President has also given nod to non-judicial members of Lokpal including former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam.

The official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan reads that the appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Pinaki Chandra Ghose’s name was stamped weeks after the deadline which was set by the Supreme Court. Justice Ghose’s name forwarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee last week and on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind approved his name.

The selection panel was headed by Prime Minister Modi himself and comprised Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Loksabha leader of the opposition Gulam Nabi Azad, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and an eminent jurist who could be nominated by the President or any other member. President Kovind had nominated former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi as the eminent jurist.

Who is Pinaki Chandra Ghose?

Pinaki Chandra Ghose was born on May 28, 1952. He is a retired Supreme Court judge and has served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and Justice of the Calcutta High Court. His father Late Justice Sambhu Chandra Ghose was former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. His 5 generations have been lawyer and Hara Chandra Ghose, the first Indian Chief Judge of the Sadar Dewani Adalat at Calcutta was his family member.

Pinaki Chandra Ghose’s name was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind and he will remain the Lokpal till the age of 70 years, i.e. maximum upto 5 years.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More