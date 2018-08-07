The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief Karunanidhi died on Tuesday, August 7 in Chennai Hospital at the age of 94. The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was in the hospital for long and was going through treatment.

Karunanidhi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was declared dead on Tuesday, August 7. He was undergoing a treatment in Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. The 94-year-old DMK patriarch was admitted to Kauvery Hospital after his blood pressure had dropped. He was not keeping well since October 2016. The colossus of India’s 20th-century politics would be the second senior leader lost by Tamil Nadu, following the death of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. The DMK party cadre had poured outside the hospital after receiving news about Kalaignar. Senior party leaders, including DMK working president MK Stalin, were at the hospital. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had called on the hospitalised leader.

The last medical bulletin released by Kauvery Hospital said, “There has been a significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite the maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable.” The bulletin was signed by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, the hospital’s executive director.

Karunanidhi recently completed 50 years as DMK president. He was also a successful screenplay writer in Tamil cinema before becoming a key leader in the then-young DMK under the mercurial CN Annadurai. After winning from Kulithalai constituency in 1957 assembly elections, Karunanidhi entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the first time.

Following its protests during the anti-Hindi movement of 1965, the DMK came to power in 1967 under Annadurai who died within 2 years. Subsequently, Karunanidhi, who was the PWD minister in the Anna cabinet, managed to win support to be the DMK chief and become Chief Minister by outmanoeuvring VR Nedunchezhian who was Anna’s chosen successor. Karunanidhi became the 3rd Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1969 and in May 2006, he became the chief minister for the fifth time.

The last election he contested was the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly poll from Thiruvarur seat which he won handsomely. After winning this seat in 2016, he took oath as MLA for the 12th time.

The veteran leader is survived by two wives, Dayalu Ammal and Rajathi Ammal, his sons MK Alagiri, MK Stalin, MK Thamizharasu and daughters Selvi and Kanimozhi. Karunanidhi’s eldest son is MK Muthu who has been estranged from his father.

