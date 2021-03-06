In West Bengal’s assembly elections, there are frequent political squabbles. Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union Minister and chief of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, recently joined the BJP. JP Nadda, the BJP’s national president, was in attendance, as were Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan. Nadda said at the time, “I am overjoyed that we will be joining Dinesh Trivedi Ji in the BJP today. On behalf of all my colleagues and thousands of activists, I extend my warmest greetings and welcome.”

Former Union Minister Shri Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP in the presence of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yjGYfZdpdW — BJP (@BJP4India) March 6, 2021

Dinesh Trivedi, after joining the BJP, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of corruption and violence, claiming that the people of Bengal now want reform, not corruption and violence. Dinesh Trivedi said, “Whether I stand for election or not, I will be involved in the electoral process.” Dinesh Trivedi also said that joining the BJP is a golden opportunity for me.

According to Dinesh Trivedi, Bengal has refused TMC. Bengalis now want prosperity rather than corruption and violence. The Bengali people are now really ready for reform. He went on to say that politics is not a game, but rather a serious endeavor. Dinesh Trivedi has said that while playing politics, he has forgotten his ideals.

Delhi: Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as TMC MP in Rajya Sabha on February 12th, joins BJP in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also present. pic.twitter.com/wCHlDbrcAz — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

People in Bengal used to call me and ask me what I was doing at this party. He claims that the condition has deteriorated to the point that even a school will be donated. Dinesh Trivedi went on to say that violence in Bengal is on the rise. The public is alarmed by the brutality and abuse that has taken place there. In such circumstances, the citizens of Bengal are relieved that major change is on the way.

On the last day of the budget session, Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi resigned, praising Swami Vivekananda’s statement and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi). Since then, rumors have circulated that he might soon join the BJP.

