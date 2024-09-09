Former TMC Leader Ripun Bora Joins Congress In Assam

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ripun Bora joined the Indian National Congress in Charaideo, Assam, on Sunday. Bora described his move as a return to his “old home,” emphasizing his commitment to Congress and its mission.

Criticism of BJP

In a statement following his induction, Ripun Bora launched a strong critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He called for a united effort to combat what he described as the BJP’s corrupt and fascist practices, asserting that this unity is crucial for making Assam a livable state. Bora highlighted that his shift to Congress, along with 36 other office bearers from the Assam TMC committee, aims to strengthen the Congress party in the region.

Reasons for Leaving TMC

Earlier this month, Bora resigned from the TMC, citing perceptions of the party as a regional entity. He noted that the people of Assam view TMC primarily as a Bengal-based party, despite their respect for TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. Bora argued that the people of Assam are reluctant to embrace TMC due to this regional association.

Proposed Measures and Challenges

Bora suggested several measures to address the perception issues of TMC, including appointing an Assamese leader at the national level and converting significant local sites into cultural hubs. He also proposed declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge as a heritage site and transforming the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar into a cultural center. Bora’s departure from TMC was influenced by these challenges and his belief that the party was not effectively addressing regional concerns.

Ripun Bora’s transition to Congress marks a significant political shift in Assam, highlighting ongoing regional dynamics and the broader political landscape in the state.

