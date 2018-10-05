The Delhi High Court on Friday acquitted former TV Anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi in wife murder case. He was sentenced to life in jail for the murder of his wife 18 years ago. The former TV anchor was taken into custody on December 16 last year following his conviction by the trial court.

On December 20 last year, the trial court sentenced Ilyasi to life term for stabbing his life to death

The Delhi High Court on Friday acquitted former TV Anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi in wife murder case. He was sentenced to life in jail for the murder of his wife 18 years ago. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said there was no evidence against Ilyasi that points his guilt of the crime. Suhaib Ilyasi had appealed against his conviction.

The former TV anchor was taken into custody on December 16 last year following his conviction by the trial court. Earlier this year, he was granted bail for 4 weeks to take care of his second wife who was unwell.

On December 20 last year, the trial court sentenced Ilyasi to life term for stabbing his life to death. In its order, the court said he committed the murder and gave it a colour of suicide. Suhaib Illyasi came into limelight after hosting TV crime show – India’s Most Wanted.

Updating…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More