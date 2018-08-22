Former Union Minister from Congress Gurudas Kamat passed away in a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. He was reportedly rushed to Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri after suffering a heart attack.

Former Union Minister from Congress Gurudas Kamat passed away in a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. He was reportedly rushed to Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri after suffering a heart attack. Kamat was a Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency of Maharashtra in 2009 and Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

An advocate by profession, Kamat was a commerce graduate from R.A. Podar College, Mumbai and had a law degree from the Government Law College, Mumbai.

