Ex Union Minister Jaswant Singh died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh.

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was being treated at the Army Hospital for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. The Prime Minister remembered the role played by Singh, which included his stints as the External Affairs and Finance Minister during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

His tweet read that Jaswant Singh Ji served the nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. He added that during Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs, he was saddened by his demise.

He added in a second tweet that Jaswant Singh Ji would be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society, he also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. He said that he would always remember their interactions. He extended his condolences to his family and supporters. “Om Shanti.”

The Prime Minister also said he has spoken to Jaswant Singh’s son and Congress leader Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of the leader. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too paid tributes to the departed leader and remembered his service to the nation and the BJP.

Rajnath Singh’s tweet read that Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and a stellar record in service to the nation. He added that he also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Singh extended his condolences to his family and supporters in the sad hour. ” Om Shanti.”

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar condoled the demise of former Cabinet Minister Jaswant Singh, who passed away on Sunday morning. Jaishankar said that Singh will be remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh. He will be particularly remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India. As foreign minister, he brought out the best in Indian diplomats,” Jaishankar tweeted. “His enormous erudition was matched by his extraordinary personal grace. My sincerest condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” he added.

Several Chief Ministers, including Yogi Adityanath, Pramod Sawant and Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday condoled the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. The former Union Minister passed away today morning, due to a cardiac arrest, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi.

“Got news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior leader Shri Jaswant Singhji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give space to the departed soul in his feet, and give the family members the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” Adityanath’s tweet read.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to convey his condolences. Gehlot, also hailed and remembered him as a senior leader from the State.

“My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former Union minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. May God give strength to his family members and supporters in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Gehlot’s tweet read.

Similarly, Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri JaswantSingh ji. Jaswant Ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji. His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

Birla remembered Singh’s contributions to the nation both as an Army officer in his earlier years and as a politician.

“I mourn the demise of former union minister Jaswant Singh. He served the country excellently both as an Army officer and as a skilled politician. During both these stints, his thinking brought the country out from difficult situations. My condolences to the bereaved family,” Birla’s tweet read.

