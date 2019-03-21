Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Kalraj Mishra has said that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The former union minister has confirmed that he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from anywhere.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Kalraj Mishra has said that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The senior BJP leader is a Member of Parliament in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. Kalraj Mishra won the Deoria Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on BJP ticket. The former union minister has confirmed that he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections from anywhere.

The former minister has said that he will not contest elections this time and the party has been given a lot of other responsibilities to him and he will devote towards it. He further said that he has already informed the party leadership about his decision, adding that he expects BJP to win the Lok Sabha election 2019 without difficulty.

Kalraj Mishra was appointed as the head of the parliamentary standing committee after replacing former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri for the same.

Kalraj Mishra, Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Deoria: I will not contest elections this time, I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that. pic.twitter.com/SC7aG6Svxv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2019

Being a soft-spoken Brahmin leader from Uttar Pradesh, Mishra is known for his strong organisational skills in the party and his workers.

Mishra had first contested Vidhan Sabha election in 2012 as a BJP candidate from Lucknow East assembly constituency and won the seat for BJP.

The veteran BJP leader, Mishra had won 2014 general elections with a huge margin of over 2.65 lakh votes. The BJP leader had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party’s senior face in the Deoria district, Niyaj Ahmad.

Kalraj Mishra had been the minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the union cabinet. He had resigned last year even before the cabinet reshuffle. He even claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his work when he had submitted his resignation.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the key states who sends 80 MPs to the Parliament. In 2014, BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls. In 2017, BJP again swept the assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in six phases. The poll dates are April 10, 17, 24, 30 and May 7 and 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 16.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More