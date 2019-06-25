Brian Lara admitted to Mumbai's Global Hospital due to chest pain: The former international cricketer was brought to the hospital at around 12.30 pm and treatment started immediately.

Brian Lara admitted to Mumbai’s Global Hospital due to chest pain: Cricketing legend Brian Lara was admitted to the Global Hospital in Mumbai’s Parel on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain, reports said. His health condition is said to be stable.

The former international cricketer was brought to the hospital at around 12.30 pm and treatment started immediately. Doctors at the hospital performed angiography of Lara but didn’t go for angioplasty. However, hospital authorities have refused to divulge any information. The hospital is expected to issue a statement on his health soon.

The former international cricketer holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket with 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994. Apart from that, he holds the record for the highest individual score in Test innings. Lara had scored 400 not out against England at Antigua in 2004.

Fifty-year-old Lara is also known as “The Prince of Port of Spain” or “The Prince”.

