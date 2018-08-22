On Wednesday, a family that had gone to collect the body of a female relative who had died on Saturday at Fortis was reportedly given the body of a man. The following confusion was unearthed after the family had reached their home in Dadri and took out the body to perform the final rites.

Hospitals were formed with a sole purpose to treat people and provide them with the care that will improve their health. However, it seems that the Fortis Hospital located in Sector 62 of Noida seems to be running with a totally different agenda. On Wednesday, a family that had gone to collect the body of a female relative who had died on Saturday at Fortis was reportedly given the body of a man. The following confusion was unearthed after the family had reached their home in Dadri and took out the body to perform the final rites.

After the family found that they were handed over the body of a man they rushed back to the hospital. Earlier, Fortis Hospital refused to accept their mistake and put the blame on the family of the deceased.

However, after the matter was highlighted, the authorities of Fortis Hospital accepted their mistake and returned the woman’s body to their relatives. The deceased was identified as Bala Devi (54) who was a resident of Mahawad village.

Commenting on the matter, a spokesperson from Fortis Hospital in Noida said that on Saturday, 2 people breathed their last and both the deaths occurred in a gap of 15 minutes. Blaming the relatives of the deceased, the spokesperson told TOI that they ignored the advice of mortuary officials to identify the deceased.

The Fortis spokesperson added that the error was soon highlighted and necessary steps were taken to rectify it. He further added that the hospital has taken precautionary measures to avoid such incidents in future.

Earlier, the Gurugram branch of Fortis Hospital was under the scanner for charging Rs 15 lakh to treat dengue. Even though the hospital charged a whopping amount from the family, they failed to save the life of their minor daughter.

