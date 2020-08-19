Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana Plasma Donors Association, on Tuesday offered to set up a Covid-19 Plasma Bank in the State if the State Government provides necessary permission and space.

Narayana Reddy made the offer through his Twitter handle in response to an earlier Tweet done by IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao April 6, 2020. KTR had Tweeted, “Yesterday good friend @kiranshaw called me and suggested that we set up a ‘Covid blood bank’ in Telangana; with antibody-rich plasma from patients who had recovered from Covid. Have requested Health Secretary & Commissioner to explore further.”

Responding to KTR’s Tweet, Narayana Reddy wrote on his Twitter page, “”Dear dynamic @KTRTRS where is the rich Covid-19 plasma bank in Telangana? It’s been more than 4 months since you made this tweet, govt has not set it up yet! If govt gives me permission and space, I am ready to set it up in 48 hours with my own funds!”

Narayana Reddy said that Minister KTR should not adopt a casual approach in the combat against Covid-19. “This is a deadly virus which is killing innocent people every minute. We must act on a war footing basis to explore ways to save as many lives as we could. Plasma Therapy has given encouraging results so far. We could’ve saved many lives if the State Government would’ve established the proposed Plasma Bank four months ago. However, I’m ready to set up the Plasma Bank with my own funds, if the State Government provides necessary permission and space,” he said.

He informed that the Telangana Plasma Donors Association, which he floated after he himself recovered from Covid-19, has been rendering great service to the people by motivating hundreds of people who recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma. He said that the Plasma Bank was a good idea and it should be implemented immediately without wasting any time.

