Following a rebellion by four SC judges against CJI Dipak Misra, now four retired judges of the apex court have written a letter to him voicing their concern over the pertinent issue of allocation of cases. They have urged the CJI to resolve the matter soon.

Just days after a rebellion by four senior judges of Supreme Court against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, four retired judges of the apex court have written a letter to him extending their support to the pertinent issues raised by the current judges over the allocation of cases. The letter has been penned down by judge P B Sawant, ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh.

The development has been confirmed by Justice Shah. “We have written the open letter which the other judges named in the letter have also consented to,” he told news agency PTI. He added that the retired judges’ views were similar to those voiced by four judges in the presser. He said that the crucial matters should be listed before a five-judge Constitution bench until the crisis comes to an end. Allocation can’t be done in “an arbitrary manner such that, sensitive and important cases are sent to hand-picked benches of junior judges by the Chief Justice,” the letter read.

A rift within judiciary came out in open on Friday when four senior judges of SC Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice M B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph pointed out that the cases with far-reaching consequences were being handed out to judges without any transparency. They added that sensitive matters were being given to junior judges. They had said that were forced to go public as CJI Dipak Misra had failed to address their concerns.