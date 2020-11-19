Sources say that the four terrorists neutralised in J&K's Nagrota encounter are likely from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). They recently infiltrated the Indian side and were nabbed after encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu's Nagrota area.

After the killing of four terrorists in the Nagrota encounter here, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone on Thursday said that it was possible they were planning a big attack and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union territory.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. Mukesh Singh, IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is “unprecedented”.

“It’s possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating,” he said in a press briefing here. According to sources, the four terrorists were likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

“These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway,” they added.

Earlier today, troops of 160 Battalion, 137 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force along with Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police were out on duty after receiving information regarding a suspicious truck carrying terrorists. Following this, an encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists at 4.20 am when the truck was attempted to be stopped near the toll plaza, the police said in a statement.

Singh said that the truck driver is absconding and the police are looking for him. As many as 11 AK-47s rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were seized from the possession of the terrorists.

“During a routine check, a truck was intercepted at 5 am. The driver of the truck fled. During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours,” the IG said.

“After the four terrorists were killed during the encounter, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were recovered from them. It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley,” he added.

As per Jammu and Kashmir Police, these terrorists had freshly infiltrated through the International Border in the Samba sector.

