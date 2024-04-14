Four-Year-Old Girl Fatally Attacked by Stray Dogs in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

Deoria, Uttar Pradesh – A tragic incident unfolded in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, where a four-year-old girl was fatally attacked by stray dogs near the Amethi Mata Temple on Saturday. The victim belonged to a nomadic family, and her mutilated body was taken into custody by the police for postmortem examination.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station limits, as confirmed by SHO Vedprakash Sharma. According to the SHO, the family of the victim, led by Shankar, had been residing near the temple in a temporary shanty for the past several months.

On Saturday morning, Shankar and other family members had ventured out to beg or search for work. Tragically, stray dogs attacked the girl as she followed them. Despite efforts by bystanders to chase away the dogs, the girl sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them on the spot.

“The police are taking necessary action in this regard,” stated SHO Vedprakash Sharma. The heartbreaking incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and welfare of people, especially children, in areas frequented by stray animals.