At least 8 persons died and more than 30 were injured after a massive fire broke out at an apartment block in Paris. The incident is being touted as the one of the deadliest in the France capital in recent years. Reports suggest, police are treating the case as a possible arson attack and have detained a woman after the primary investigation.

According to reports, the fire started after mid-night taking the sleeping residents by surprise. Many of the residents escaped to the roof to save themselves, however, it was not before 8 people gave in to the flames and smokes. Photos of the violent fire are doing rounds on media, in one of the photos, flames are leaping out of top floor windows and firemen can be seen climbing ladders to rescue terrified residents from thick black smoke.

Though the fire is already being said the deadliest, fire service spokesman Captain Clement Cognon has told the media that “the toll could still increase” because firefighters were yet to search the upper floors of the eight-storey block, “where the fire was the most violent”.

“We had to carry out many rescues, notably for around a dozen people who had taken refuge on the roofs. In total about 50 people were evacuated by firefighters, including through the installation of ladders,” Cognon was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying.

