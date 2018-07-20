Following Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Modi government over Rafale deal for not making deal details public, the French Government on Friday contradicted Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the NDA-led government. The French government said that they have noted the statement of Rahul Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. France and India concluded in 2008 a Security agreement, which legally binds the two States to protect the classified information provided by the partner that could impact security and operational capabilities of the defence equipment of India or France.

France Government on Friday contradicted Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the NDA-led government over Rafale deal between India and France. The French government said that they have noted the statement of Rahul Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. France and India concluded in 2008 a Security agreement, which legally binds the two States to protect the classified information provided by the partner that could impact security and operational capabilities of the defence equipment of India or France. These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons.”

The French government further added in its statement, “As the President of the French Republic indicated publicly in an interview given to India Today on 9th March 2018, In India and in France, when a deal is very sensitive, we can’t reveal all details.”

Earlier in the day Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Centre over the Rafale deal and alleged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not making details of the deal public. Rahul Gandhi had earlier also hit out at the Modi government and levelled corruption charges over Rafale deal, which raised the cost of fighter jets compared to the cost of the deal which was earlier decided during Congress-led UPA government in 2008.

Defence Minister on several occasions in the past had responded to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the information regarding Rafale deal with France cannot be made public since it included sensitive information, which could comprise national security. However, Rahul Gandhi has continued to hit out at Modi government levelling corruption charges on the government.

Earlier today during a no-confidence debate in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that everybody knows with whom PM Modi had gone to France to finalise Rafale deal and alleged that government did this to benefit a particular businessman.

