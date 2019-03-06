France to push for designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist at UN Security Council: French Envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler said that the country would push for designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at UN Security Council. He said that not designating Azhar as a global terrorist, does not make any sense, apparently referring to China’s efforts to block India’s efforts at UN.

France to push for designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist at UN Security Council:French Envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler on Wednesday said that the country would push for designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at UN Security Council. Reiterating that France has been doing the same for the last two years, he said that not designating Azhar as a global terrorist, does not make any sense, apparently referring to China’s efforts to block India’s efforts at UN.

Ziegler stated that Franch believes there should not be tolerance towards terror.

He said that France also recognized legitimacy of India to ensure 1its security against cross border terror.

French envoy also welcomed the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan. He said that easing of tension between two nuclear-armed countries was a relief.

The pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) was released on March 01, who was arrested by Pakistan after his Mig-21 Bison was shot down in the aerial combat on February 27.

Earlier, France also condemned the Pulwama suicide bombing on the CRPF convoy last month. The permanent member of UN Security Council also asked Pakistan to stop the activities of terrorist groups operation from its soil

Alexandre Ziegler, French Envoy to India on #AirStrike: Ofcourse we recognize legitimacy of India to assure its security against cross border terror.We also welcomed the release of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Easing of tension was also a relief. pic.twitter.com/tJSagIuo5G — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

