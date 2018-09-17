As per reports, the Mulakkal has also written a letter to the Pope expressing his desire to step down temporarily from the responsibilities of the Diocese. Commenting on the development, Diocese of Jalandhar said that Bishop Mulakkal has stepped down as e requires to spend more time to fight his case and travel to Kerala.

Franco Mulakka,l accused of raping a 44-year-old nun, has reportedly stepped down as the Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese. As per reports, the Mulakkal has also written a letter to the Pope expressing his desire to step down temporarily from the responsibilities of the Diocese. Commenting on the development, Diocese of Jalandhar said that Bishop Mulakkal has stepped down as e requires to spend more time to fight his case and travel to Kerala. He added that the Bishop has expressed willingness to absolve himself from responsibilities of the diocese temporarily.

The investigating Kerala Police has already filed an FIR against Bishop Mulakkal and has asked him to appear before the investigating team on September 19.

As per a report by NDTV, Mulakkal said that he would like to thank everyone who supported and prayed for him. He added that an investigation has been initiated against him. Mulakkal claimed that there have been several contradictions in the evidence that had been collected.

Handing over the charge to Msgr. Mathew Kokkandam, Mulakkal said that he is leaving everything into the hands of God.

The development comes after the nun had accused Franco Mulakkal of repeatedly raping her between 2014 and 2016. Troubles grew for the Bishop after the allegation levelled by the nun was supported by five other nuns of the congregation.

Meanwhile, Franco Mulakkal has denied all the allegations and further termed it a conspiracy against him. Reports suggest that the Kerala nun rape case has been brought to the notice of Vatical and a representative is in India to discuss the matter with the Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto.

The development comes after it was reported that the minorities commission will to present a memorandum seeking Mulakkal’s removal as the Bishop.

