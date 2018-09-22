Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Delhi on Saturday, September 22, hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rafale deal row, which recently hit headlines. His attack comes a day after Francois Hollande revealed to a French investigative journal that the Union of India proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the India partner for the 36 Rafale jet deal.

The statements made by Hollande clearly mean that the Indian prime minister is a thief: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul in a presser in New Delhi said that the statements made by Hollande clearly mean that PM is corrupt and accused several Defence Ministers of the ruling party, who are trying to shield PM Modi. Rahul further demanded an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Rafale deal.

In 2015, PM Modi had announced the procurement of a raft of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with former President Hollande on April 2015, in Paris.

Soon after the deal was made, the Congress accused the ruling government of corruption and cronyism in the multi-billion dollar deal.

The party has been accusing the ruling party of choosing Reliance Defence over state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in order to benefit the private firm. However, the firm does not have any experience in the aerospace sector.

The question of rafale deal was also raised by Rahul Gandhi during the no condifence motion against the BJP, which was passed by many parties, including TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu over Andhra Pradesh special status.

