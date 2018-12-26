Fraud-hit PNB decides to play national anthem at every Annual General Meeting: PNB has decided to go ahead with this unique idea though it's not mandatory for banks. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules do not ask banks to play the national anthem at the meetings. The PNB is the country's second-largest government-owned lender holds the Annual General Meeting to seek shareholders' approval on key decisions.

PNB had disclosed that two jeweler groups had defrauded it costing the bank a loss of $2 billion. (Image for pictorial representation only)

Fraud-hit PNB decides to play national anthem at every Annual General Meeting: The Punjab National Bank (PNB), which was cheated by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of over Rs 13,000 crore and had an exposure of Rs 800 crore to the Vijay Mallya promoted Kingfisher Airlines, has decided to play the national anthem at every Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). According to reports, PNB’s Non-Executive Chairman Sunil Mehta approved the idea that was proposed by a shareholder of the bank’s last AGM held on September 18, 2018.

The PNB is the country's second-largest government-owned lender holds the Annual General Meeting to seek shareholders' approval on key decisions.

The PNB’s Brady House branch has become the epicentre of one of the largest banking fraud detected in the country after it lend Rs 13,000 crore to Modi and Choksi without proper verification. The Brady House branch is less than a kilometre away from the swanky Nirav Modi diamond boutique in Kala Ghoda. Apart from that, the PNB had an exposure of Rs 800 crore to the Mallya promoted Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya owes Rs 9,000 (including taxes) to 17 banks in India. State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) banks are among the major lenders to Mallya which are waiting for loan repayment.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has blamed the Punjab National Bank mismanagement for the fiasco while the state-owned bank eyes to recover the loans given to Mallya and Modi through assets sale. Earlier, Punjab National Bank (PNB) MD Usha Ananthasubramanian had said that fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya must pay the full amount and settle the dues with the bank.

According to reports, Mallya owes nearly Rs 7,000 crore (excluding interest) to 17 banks in the country.

1) State Bank of India (SBI): Rs 1,600 crore

2) Punjab National Bank (PNB): Rs 800 crore

3) IDBI: Rs 800 crore

4) Bank of India (BoI): Rs 650 crore

5) Bank of Baroda (BoB) Rs 550 crore

6)United Bank of India: Rs 430 crore

7) Central Bank of India: Rs 410 crore

8) Uco Bank: Rs 320- crore

9) Corporation Bank: Rs 310 crore

10) State Bank of Mysore: Rs 150 crore

11) Indian Overseas Bank: 140 crore

12) Federal Bank: Rs 90 crore

13) Punjab & Sind Bank: Rs 60 crore

14) Axis Bank: Rs 50 crore

15) Other banks: Rs 603 crore

