“Free Ki Revri”: Arvind Kejriwal On Trump’s Promise To Slash Energy Prices

Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the recent promise made by former US President Donald Trump, of halving the electricity and energy prices, and said that the “free ki revdi” model has reached the United States. Notably, ‘revdi’ is a term, which is used in the political circle to refer to freebies. […]

Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the recent promise made by former US President Donald Trump, of halving the electricity and energy prices, and said that the “free ki revdi” model has reached the United States.

Notably, ‘revdi’ is a term, which is used in the political circle to refer to freebies. The Delhi government has announced several freebies in the national capital such as; free electricity (upto 200 units), fee water, free bus ride for women, etc.

However, Kejriwal has also faced criticism from rivals on freebies, who have accused him of “wasteful” expenditure putting the government at fiscal risk.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal quoted a post by Trump, wherein he is promisiing of cutting the energy and electricity within 12 months of coming to power.

“I will cut the price of ENERGY and ELECTRICITY in HALF within 12 months. We will seriously expedite our environmental approvals, and quickly double our electricity capacity. This will DRIVE DOWN INFLATION, and make AMERICA and MICHIGAN the best place on earth to build a factory,” Trump stated in his post.

Responding to the post, Kejriwal in a retweet, said, “Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reach US…”

The party wasted no time in using Trump’s announcement to hail the ‘Kejriwal Model’ and claimed that the AAP leader’s governance model is being adopted in America.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed that Trump is following the “Kejriwal Model” and said that the former CM has set the “benchmark” for governance globally.

In a post shared on social media X, Raghav Chadha said, “Trump’s 50% off on electricity bills shows how @ArvindKejriwal has set the benchmark for governance globally! His governance model–affordable electricity, free water, quality healthcare, and free world class education–is a shining example of welfarism done right. The world takes notice. #KejriwalModel”

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

After coming out, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post, and said he won’t take the position, till the public gives him the “certificate of honesty” by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year. Party leader and minister Atishi succeeded him as the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who is also the presidential candidate of the Republican party, is seeking a historic return to the White House, after his bitter exit in 2020.

He is up against Democrat leader and Vice President, Kamala Harris. Notably, is Harris wins, she can become the first woman president as well as the first person of Indian origin to enter the White House. The US elections are scheduled on November 5.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

MUST READ: Goddess Durga Idol Vandalized at Pandal: Protest Erupts in Hyderabad