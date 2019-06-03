Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal on free metro, bus ride proposal for women in Delhi. Tiwari attacked Kejriwal and said that this proposal is an attempt in futile to buy votes in the assembly elections. On the other hand, Kejriwal, who had launched AAP's donation campaign Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman is trying to shoot the gun on the BJP's shoulders.

Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal on free metro, bus ride proposal for women in Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter announced that women in Delhi should be allowed to travel free of cost in all Metro trains, DTC

buses and cluster buses. Tewari termed Kejriwal’s announcement a poll gimmick and an attempt in futile to buy votes in the assembly elections which is scheduled to be held in the Union territory in 2020.

Manoj Tiwari said the BJP is not opposing Kejriwal’s idea but Arvind Kejriwal is only trying to deceive the people of Delhi. Tiwari questioned how can the proposal be implemented in 5-6 months if it wasn’t started in 52 months of time. The Delhi BJP chief said Kejriwal had promised to deploy Marshals for the safety of women and panic buttons in buses in his poll manifesto, but it seems he himself is now panicking and has failed to understand what new tactic needs to be devised to mislead people of Delhi again.

In 2018, Manoj Tiwari had offered to donate Rs 1,11,100 to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on one condition that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should clear the passage of Delhi Metro Phase IV project which was caught up on funds issue. The AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led government at the Centre were at loggerheads over Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project which was staring at a possible delay.

Kejriwal, who had launched AAP’s donation campaign Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman, for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is trying to shoot the gun on the BJP’s shoulders. Both the Delhi government and the Centre hols 50

per cent stake in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). So logically, Kejriwal should have discussed on the feasibility of the fare waiver issue with the Centre and the DMRC officials. Instead, the Delhi transport minister

Kailash Gahlot discussed the issue with the DMRC officials only and proposed that women travellers should be allowed to travel free of cost on all Metro trains. Kejriwal didn’t make it public what the DMRC officials told him about the proposal.

Again the Delhi chief minister didn’t clear the air on his negotiation with the DTC.

