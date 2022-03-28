Attacking the Bhartiya Janata Party further, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that several projects have been stopped by the Centre in the past but there will not be stopped now.

After assuming office on March 16, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann made his second big announcement today. Addressing the people of Punjab, Mann announced that AAP-led Punjab government will kickstart the doorstep delivery of ration for the beneficiaries.

He also informed that the officers of the AAP-led Punjab government will call the beneficiaries to ask the timings for the same and the delivery will be made at that time. He further shared this will be an optional scheme.

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the big announcement and said in a briefing that pizzas can be delivered at home now but people have to take a leave for ration. Pointing out that the scheme will be of great benefit to the people of Punjab, Kejriwal added that Delhi had prepared for it four and half years ago but the Centre government didn’t allow it.

Attacking the Bhartiya Janata Party further, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that several projects have been stopped by the Centre in the past but there will not be stopped now. He added that now that people have opted for a hardline honest government in two states, this country is not going to stop.