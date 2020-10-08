The Top Court on Thursday, while hearing pleas alleging discriminatory coverage by a section of the media and spreading communal hatred over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, said that freedom of speech is one of the most abused freedom in recent times.

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Central government for having a junior officer file an “evasive” affidavit full of “unnecessary and nonsensical” averments on pleas alleging discriminatory coverage by a section of the media and spreading communal hatred over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

The Supreme Court, while hearing pleas alleging discriminatory coverage by a section of the media and spreading communal hatred over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, said that freedom of speech is one of the most abused freedom in recent times.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde took strong objection to the evasive response to Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and Peace Party complaining against the Centre for not taking any step to stop “motivated TV broadcasts” targeting the Muslim community over the congregation. CJI Bobde said that the department’s secretary must file an affidavit on record and he must point out what he says regarding these incidents.

Also read: ‘Family disapproved our friendship, they murdered her’: Hathras accused claims innocence

Also read: As Rafales steal the show at IAF day, IAF chief issues a stern message to China, says ‘will guard borders’

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the government affidavit even accuses them of trying to gag freedom of speech. “Freedom of speech may be one of the most abused freedom in recent times,” the Chief Justice observed.

The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of the COVID-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

The top court asked the Centre to file an affidavit detailing steps it had taken to stop broadcasts in TV channels which are targeting the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “We must tell you, Mr Mehta, you cannot treat the court the way you are treating it in this case. You have filed an affidavit by a junior officer. We find it extremely evasive and it mentions nothing about bad reporting. How can you say there’s no incident?”

“You have the Secretary of this Department to file an affidavit without making such nonsensical averments like the petitioners haven’t shown any instance of mad media reporting,” the CJI said. Mehta then said that the government will file a fresh affidavit through its Secretary.

During the hearing, the bench said, “we want to know, does the government have any powers to ban or question the TV broadcast signals?”

Also read: Ahead of Bihar elections, MHA permits political gatherings in poll-bound constituencies