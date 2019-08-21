French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: France's has once again reaffirmed its stand on Kashmir, calling it a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian asked his Pakistan counterpart to restraint on Kashmir. He made these remarks in a telephonic conversation with Qureshi.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: Hours after US President Donald Trump once again offered to mediate on Kashmir, France, the permanent member of UNSC, has called for restraint and de-escalation over the situation escalated by the Central’s government’s move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomous status. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in a phone conversation with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, made a call to India and Pakistan to ease the tensions.

A French ministry spokesman said that both the foreign ministers raised the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in telephonic conversations wherein Drian recalled his country’s constant stand on Kashmir that both the nations should resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally. He added that it is up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue for establishing peace in the region.

Earlier in a day, the US president again proposed to mediate between the two arch-rivals. While calling Kashmir a complicated and explosive situation, he said that he would try his best to help India and Pakistan to settle the lingering dispute. He had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s premier Imran Khan and described both as friends and great people.

Drian’s reaffirmation that Kashmir is a bilateral issue came as a set back for Pakistan’s efforts to internationalize the Kashmir issue. After Pakistan could not get that it expected from the closed-door UNSC meeting, it has now decided to knock the doors of the International Court of Justice where both the countries recently faced each other over Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

