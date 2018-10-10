An internal document of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale fighters jet, seized by French investigative journal Mediapart revealed on Wednesday, October 10, that picking Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the offset partner in India was mandatory to billion dollar deal.

Hollance in an interview claimed that the Indian government proposed Ambani's Reliance Defence as the partner in 58,000 crore deal

In a major breakthrough, an internal document of Dassault Aviation accessed by the French investigative journal Mediapart revealed on Wednesday, October 10, that choosing Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the offset partner in India was mandatory to Rafale fighter jets deal. The French daily used the word ‘contrepartie’ to describe Reliance as the offset partner, the term in English means ‘counterpart’, as reported by the NDTV.

The revelations are likely to trigger another row over India-France Rafale deal, which was signed in 2015 after a perennial discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President Francois Hollande. Last month Rafale deal hogged headlines after Hollance in an interview claimed that the Indian government proposed Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the partner in 58,000 crore deal and France did not have a choice but to accept.

The ruling BJP and Opposition parties, including Congress, have been at loggerheads following Hollande’s statement. Modi government has been accused of choosing not-so favourable Ambani’s Reliance Defence.

In 2015, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi after various rounds talks announced that the Indian government will buy 36 French -manufactured Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation, a French aircraft builder. The deal hogged headlines as there were a lot of hiccups over the costs of the aircraft.

