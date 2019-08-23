French President Emmanuel Macron: France has said that both India and Pakistan should hold bilateral talks on Kashmir and find a permanent solution to the problem. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a joint presser with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he will also convey to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally.

French President Emmanuel Macron: Supporting India’s stance on Kashmir, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that both India and Pakistan should resolve the lingering issue bilaterally and no third party should be allowed to intervene or incite violence. He said that it is important that peace is maintained in Jammu and Kashmir for the benefit of the region, adding that France always wanted peace and fruitful dialogue between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking at a joint presser with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France, Macron said that he would also raise the issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally. The France premier said that PM Modi apprised him of the Kashmir situation to which he replied that both the countries will have to find a fruitful solution.

Both the leaders met for the first first time after PM Modi was elected for the second consecutive time. While praising India’s democracy, Macron congratulated PM Modi for the thumping victory that his party registered in 2019 general elections.

Recently, France supported India at the UN Security Council’s closed-door meeting on Kashmir that was called by China on the request of Pakistan. China and Pakistan all close allies and they have described their relationship as an all-weather ally. The UNSC meeting came days after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its near-autonomous status.

On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The decision escalated tensions between India and Pakistan with former claiming Kashmir is its internal issue and the latter terming the move as a unilateral decision.

