French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday added a spark to the ongoing Rafale deal controversy by saying that Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France was a government-to-government deal. Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President said that the Indian PM is right in claiming and sharing the right information.

“I will be very clear. It was a government-to-government discussion and I just want to refer to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi very clearly said a few days ago,” French President Emmanual Macron told reporters.

The news agency ANI quoted Emmanual Macron saying “PM Modi is right. The Rafale is a Government to Government discussion. We have a very strong partnership between India and France regarding Defence. I don’t want to comment on any other thing.”

#WATCH: PM Modi is right. That's a Govt to Govt discussion.We have a very strong partnership between India and France regarding Defence. I don't want to comment on any other thing, says French President Emmanuel Macron on #RafaleDeal

Earlier, Emmanual Macron had distanced himself saying he was not in power when the multi-billion dollar agreement between India and France happened for the 36 fighter jets.

