A 16-year-old French girl has levelled sexual harassment charges against the father of an Indian student. According to the reports, the French student has allegedly harassed on October 18. The French student had come to India as a part of the student exchange programme and faced the mishap in the national capital. The Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Devesh Srivastava confirmed the reports and said that the investigation is underway to nab the accused.

A French spokesperson told the media that the French Embassy has been informed about the mishap and the officials are in constant touch with the victim’s family. Meanwhile, the Delhi police has recorded the statement of the French girl in front of a magistrate under CrPC 164. “The girl has been shifted to a new residence after the incident and police is making every possible effort to track the accused,” said police.

The reports suggest that an Indian student lived with the victim’s family in France during the previous exchange programme in May-June. On October 13, when she came to India, she was assigned to stay with the family of the same student. This French girl stated that Indian students father touched her inappropriately when she was packing her bags. After which she filed the case with Neb Sarai Police Station under IPC section 354 (molestation) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (sexual assault).

