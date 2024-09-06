Fresh Bomb Attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur District Leaves Damage but No Injuries

Suspected militants launched a bomb attack on Friday morning in Bishnupur district, damaging at least two structures, according to police sources. The attack marks a significant intensification of the ongoing unrest in the region.

Rockets Fired from Elevated Positions

The incident occurred when rockets were fired from elevated positions in the nearby hill areas of Churachandpur district. The rockets were directed towards the low-lying residential locality of Tronglaobi, which is approximately 45 kilometers from Imphal, the state capital. Police estimates suggest that the rockets had a range of over 3 kilometers.

Despite the scale of the attack, there were no reported injuries. However, the assault resulted in damage to a local community hall and an empty room in the affected area. The impact of the rockets underscored the growing security challenges faced by the region.

Security Forces Respond to Militant Fire

The militants also fired several rounds towards Bishnupur district, prompting an immediate response from security forces. The exchange of fire between the militants and the security personnel highlights the ongoing volatility and the severe security concerns in the area.

Tensions Heightened in Nearby Kumbi Village

The situation in the region has been increasingly tense. On Thursday night, Kumbi village, located a few kilometers from Tronglaobi, experienced heightened tension after multiple drones were spotted hovering less than 100 meters above the ground. Eyewitnesses reported the unusual drone activity, which added to the growing sense of insecurity in the area.

