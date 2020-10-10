Amid countrywide farmer agitation, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced free crop insurance scheme for the farmers in the state. He has instructed the officials to implement the scheme from this kharif season.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announces free crop insurance scheme for the farmers in the state. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to implement this scheme from this kharif season . During Rabi, 2019-20, Andhra Pradesh Government decided to implement the scheme as a 100 % State scheme for all cultivators, farmers who are cultivating notified Crops in the areas based on registration through e-crop (Android-based Crop registration in real-time).

The details of crop sown have been physically verified and protection is provided to all genuine and eligible cultivators only in a hassle-free enrolment format. This creates a transparent yet efficient process for the farmers. CM formally announced a free crop Insurance scheme, during the ‘YSR RythuDinotsavam’ held on 08-07-2019 at Jammalamadugu, and distributed insurance enrolment receipts to some of the non-loanee farmers during the meeting, to mark the launch of the scheme. To maximize coverage as intended by the Andhra Pradesh Government enrolment campaigns have been conducted under the direction of the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The farmers are very happy with the decision and enrolled in large numbers by duly paying a token amount of Rs.1.

The announcement of free crop insurance resulted in a steep increase in all parameters of enrolment. (Nearly 70% increase in coverage of Area, the sum insured doubled) The Likely claims are Rs.1801 Crores. Thus, the announcement of free Crop insurance during 19-20 resulted in the highest coverage.

The State had been already Providing Rythu Bharosa amount, setting up RBKs, facilitating e-cropping, crop insurance, and crop loans. Quality inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides were being distributed through RBKs, besides providing MSP to farmers. Through AP government’s pro-farmer initiatives, Andhra Pradesh Government has proved to be a pro-farmer Government.

