The NTA had erroneously mentioned the date of exam as April 15, 2019 (which is admit card release date), instead of May 5, 2019, which is the appropriate date of exam. This came to NTA's notice after students expressed their concern on social media about the exam date. The exam dater error has been rectified and candidates can download fresh admit cards by visiting the official link i.e., ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that released its admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019, on April 15 had erroneously mentioned the date of exam as April 15, 2019 (which is admit card release date), instead of May 5, 2019 which is the appropriate date of exam. This came to NTA’s notice after students expressed their concern on social media about the exam date. Soon enough, the confused students took to Twitter to express their concern over the exam date mentioned on the admit card.

Since the exam date mentioned on admit card was April 15, 2019 (the day when admit card was released), students initially thought that NTA had released the admit card late and that they won’t be able to sit for the exam, hence were expecting a change in the exam date. However, after the NTA released an official statement apprising the release of admit card where the exam date was mentioned as May 5, 2019, the students were left confused.

Although there is a provision for students to register their grievances, however, the candidates faced error there too as they could not register their complaints even on the official email id i.e., neetug-nta@gov.in. because of a technical glitch.

The exam dater error has been rectified and candidates can download fresh admit cards by following the instructions here:

How to download the NEET Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the Admit Card link shown on the homepage

On clicking the candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter click on the option to download the admit card through registration number or date of Birth

Again, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the details and submit online

The NEET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the NEET Hall Tickets for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the NEET 2019 Admit Cards: https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More