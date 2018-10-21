Fresh probe against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is investigating whether its special director Rakesh Asthana accepted a kickback from a middleman to settle an investigation against Hyderabad-based business tycoon. There 2 other men involved in the alleged fraudulent case.

Fresh probe against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana: In an unpredictable move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana landed in trouble on Sunday, October 21, as the agency decided to probe if Asthana accepted a kickback through a middleman dodge away from an investigation against Sana Satish Babu, a Hyderabad businessman, who is a suspect in a case registered by the CBI. So far the CBI has declined to comment on the latest development.

Asthana, who is a 1984 batch IPS Officer, is accused of receiving a kickback of Rs 2 crore in a case that also involves another business tycoon named Moin Qureshi. He is himself facing innumerable cases such as corruption, money laundering. Meanwhile, CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana have been at loggerheads as the latter has accused Verma of intervening in probe carried under his supervision and also made a formal complaint to the cabinet secretary against him.

On September 21, the premier investigation agency, in a formal statement claimed that Asthana was being investigated in 6 different cases. An FIR was lodged against him by the CBI, said a government official on condition of anonymity.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More