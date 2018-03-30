After the route proposed by NHSRC is developed, the passengers travelling from Ahmadabad will be able to reach Mumbai is just 2 hours. The bullet train station will be elevated and will be situated between new and old Sabarmati stations. With construction work being taken out at full force, the authorities have also changed the deadline from 2023 to 2022. At least 92% of bullet train track will be elevated.

Just a few months after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi together laid down the foundation stone of the Bullet Train project, the National High-Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRC) has decided to take the construction work forward. If reports are to be believed, the High-Speed Railway Corporation has already initiated its work and is currently in talks with the concerned authorities in order to acquire the railway land between new and old stations of Sabarmati for bullet train operations. After the route is developed, the passengers travelling from Ahmadabad will be able to reach Mumbai is just 2 hours. The bullet trains will cut short the time between two Ahmedabad and Mumbai by almost 5-6 hours on average.

As per NHSRC, the bullet train station will be elevated and will be situated between new and old Sabarmati stations. The bullet trains will initially have the capacity of around 750 passengers which will later be increased to 1250 after more coaches are added. The maximum speed of train will be 320 kmph while the designed speed of bullet train is 35 kmph. The fast trains will be covering the distance of almost 460 km in just 2 hours and 7 minutes. However, if the train makes a proper stop at all 12 stations the time will increase by 51 minutes. There will also be one bullet train every 20 minutes during peak hours. Reports suggest that 92%of the bullet train track will be elevated.

ALSO READ: Police arrest fashion designer for killing Delhi student met through dating app

While the nation seems all set to travel by the first ever bullet train, here are a few of the important dates relating to the bullet project. With construction work being taken out at full force, the authorities have also changed the deadline from 2023 to 2022. The civil work will begin in June 2018. In what could be perceived as a proud moment for India, the bullet train operations will commence from August 15, 2022 in order to coincide with 75 years of Indian independence.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad elevated road: Samajwadi Party workers show black flags to CM Yogi Adityanath

ALSO READ: Warning gory picture inside: Sultanpur doctors’ apathy comes to light, dismembered foot kept between patient’s legs

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App