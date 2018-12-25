The BJP has made elaborate plans to mark the 94th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. First in line is the inauguration of a memorial of the late PM at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, then opening of India's longest railroad bridge in Assam. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will observe the day as Good Governance Day with a number of programmes such as kavi sammelans, debates, poetry recitals, rangoli competitions and extempore debates, being organised in all the schools and colleges.

The BJP has made elaborate plans to mark the 94th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. First in line is the inauguration of a memorial of the late PM at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and other BJP leaders will attend also attend a prayer meeting at the memorial, named as Sadaiv Atal.

While India’s longest railroad bridge will be inaugurated in Assam, Uttar Pradesh will observe the day as Good Governance Day with a number of programmes such as kavi sammelans, debates, poetry recitals, rangoli competitions and extempore debates, in all the schools and colleges. A two-hour play, ‘Rashtra Purush Atal’, will also be staged by a 200-strong group from Maharashtra in Lucknow.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi unveiled a Rs 100 commemorative coin in the memory of the former premier. Vajpayee’s long-time associate and BJP veteran LK Advani, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah were also present at the event.

Remembering Vajpayee, PM said Vajpayee always wanted democracy to be supreme, He built the Jana Sangh. But, when the time came to rescue our democracy he and others went to Janata Party. Likewise, when the choice was between remaining in power or comprising on ideology, he left Janata Party and formed the BJP.

As for the Bogibeel Bridge inauguration, PM Modi will flag off Tinsukia Naharlagun Intercity Express, a passenger train that will run for 5 days in a week. The 4.9-km strategically important bridge will cut down the train-travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun town of Arunachal Pradesh by more than 10 hours.

Though the foundation of the railroad bridge was laid back in 1997 by then PM HD Deve Gouda, the work on the project commenced under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. The project was delayed and the cost of the project shot up to Rs Rs 3,230.02 crore from an estimated Rs 5,960 crore.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More