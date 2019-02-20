If Kanhaiya does get his candidature, it will be interesting to see how a working-class rights champion copes with caste politics-rich Bihar realpolitik. Not that the CPI in Begusarai is free from the grip of caste, Bhumihars rule in the CPI Begusarai, just like other upper castes in the higher echelons of the CPI and it's more revolutionary sibling, the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Kanhaiya is also a Bhumihar by caste.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, is likely to skip the whole parikrama of contesting municipal elections, legislative assembly elections and then the Lok Sabha elections which a political aspirant has to go through. The Begusarai district unit of the Communist Party of India has recommended his candidature from the seat but the state apparatus of the party is yet to take a call on it. But given that Begusarai, once a humming industrial centre now fallen on bad days with rusting machinery and locked-out factories, has been a CPI stronghold since the early 1960s until the Janata Dal United of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blew away the red banners and buntings with the support of its ally, the BJP, the chances for a return to red with Kanhaiya is not impossible. Yes, provided the larger coalition of non-BJP parties led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal agree.

Now Dr Kanhaiya Kumar, after clearing his viva-voce, he has a mammoth task ahead of him. Slogans are fine in the campus, including his incendiary Leke rahenge azaadi… which went viral, thanks not less to the trolls on the right-wing, which brought him to the attention of liberal folk. A university campus is a microcosm of life and in an urban space while Begusarai is far from that. If Kanhaiya does get his candidature, it will be interesting to see how a working-class rights champion copes with caste politics-rich Bihar realpolitik. Not that the CPI in Begusarai is free from the grip of caste, Bhumihars rule in the CPI Begusarai, just like other upper castes in the higher echelons of the CPI and it’s more revolutionary sibling, the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Kanhaiya is also a Bhumihar by caste.

Things sure will change with time, like the long-awaited revolution listed on the conveyor belt after Godot, and Dalits and other backward castes will take a starring role in the party which has the hammer and sickle and a sheaf of wheat/rice. But until then, the struggle must continue, as the popular saying goes. Therefore, Kanhaiya the aspirant MP from Begusarai.

With the BJP and JDU carving Bihar’s 40 seats among each other at 17 seats each, the opposition Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal are yet to firm up their alliance for the state. This is where Kanhaiya can come a cropper, how does the OBC-Muslim backboned RJD accommodate the charismatic student leader, even if from a red borough? Granted, the secular votebank needs a speaker of Kanhaiya’s intensity and calibre but the RJD is a hurt giant seething at its founder’s continued incarceration in prison and will look to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to land the knockout punch on Nitish Kumar for switching sides conveniently after the 2015 Assembly victory.

This is not to say Kanhaiya is not a quick learner, remember his double take on his alleged anti-national slogans. The student leader was lightning fast to underline that his calls for azaadi could well be within the ambit of Indian sovereignty. As the week after the Pulwama attack winds to a close, Dr Kanhaiya Kumar, who spoke at a meeting to remember Afzal Guru and hit the national spotlight, is a step closer to making a difference in the real world of politics by taking up the cause for the disadvantaged and the destitute. But again, never say never in politics, the quick-tongued can also change before the distant sound of thunder springs anew.

