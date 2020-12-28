TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has been successfully implementing ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ programme in various cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi. Cows are donated to temples by TTD. There is a special place for protection and worship of cows in the Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy has been successfully implementing ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ programme in various cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi. Cows are donated to temples by TTD. There is a special place for protection and worship of cows in the Hindu Sanatana Dharma. YV Subba Reddy urged devotees to donate the desi breed of cow and calf to TTD to implement the Gudiko-Gomata programme further.

The TTD chairman said that the programme was launched at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada in the holy month of Karthika Masam and implemented across the Nation. He said TTD had decided to establish 500 temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states through the HDPP in tribal, Dalit, weaker sections’ and fisherfolk colonies.

Y V Subba Reddy says that under the direction of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy , TTD is organising ‘Gudiko Gomata’ programme across the country as part of the wider propagation of Hindu Dharma. Under the aegis of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP)’ , Subba Reddy hands over a cow and a calf to temples. He did it in Bengalore, Hyderabad now reached new Delhi. On 29 th, December, “GUDIKO GOMATHA” Program to be launched in Delhi, SV Temple, Gole Market, New Delhi by YV Subba Reddy. The TTD donated dozens of cows to temples and encouraging other temples and Hindu groups to do it. The Chairman of TTD usually seen with his better half in this programme.

Also Read: Ban on Chinese entry in India? Aviation Ministry busts rumour

Also Read: Nepal crisis continues to heightened; Xi rushes ‘SOS Team’ To Nepal

Four months ago itself, The Executive Committee meeting of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) held under the Chairmanship of TTD chief at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala decided to provide one cow to 28 temples located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka as a pilot project. This includes all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, 10 districts in Telangana and five temples in Karnataka.

Now this programme is extended to all states. This programme is being executed by SV Dairy Farm and the donors have to donate indigenous cows to these temples through prior consultation from SV Dairy Farm.Through this unique programme, TTD provides cows to mutts, Vedic schools, hereditary institutions and temples under the purview of Endowments department.