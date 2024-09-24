From Omar Abdullah To Sarjan Ahmad Wagay: Here Are Key Candidates In Phase 2 Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election

In this second phase of the three-part assembly elections, 2.578 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots. The first phase, held on September 18, saw an estimated 61.38 percent voter turnout. The third and final phase, covering the remaining 40 assembly constituencies, is set for October 1.

The assembly segments in the second phase are distributed across the central Kashmir districts of Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal, as well as the Jammu region’s districts of Poonch and Rajouri. On Wednesday, over 2.5 million people will be eligible to vote across 26 constituencies—11 in Jammu and 15 in Kashmir—according to the Election Commission (EC).

After a successful first phase, which saw a voter turnout of 61.38 percent, the Union territory is now gearing up for the second phase of polling, scheduled for September 25. The polling scheduled for Wednesday will run throughout the day, beginning at 7 a.m. In Srinagar district, 93 candidates are competing for eight seats, the highest number in any district.

They are followed by 46 candidates vying for five seats in Budgam, 34 candidates contesting five seats in Rajouri, 25 candidates in three seats in Poonch, 21 candidates in two seats in Ganderbal, and 20 candidates in three seats in Reasi. To accommodate voters, a total of 3,502 polling stations have been established across the districts, with security measures in place to ensure a peaceful voting process.

In preparation for the second phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Srinagar and Katra, Reasi district, on September 19. Home Minister Amit Shah also campaigned, speaking at rallies in Mendhar, Surankote, Thanamandi, Rajouri, and Nowshera in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The Congress campaign was led by key figures, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi held two rallies, one in the Surankote constituency of Poonch and another in the Central-Shalteng area of Srinagar, marking the end of Congress’s vigorous campaign efforts.

Here is a list of key candidates for phase 2 of J&K assembly polls:

Tariq Hameed Karra

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra has been fielded from Central Shalteng seat in Srinagar, where he faces PDP’s Abdul Qayum Bhat, Awami National Conference’s Riyaz Ahmad Mir and Apni Party’s Zaffer Habib Dar.

Sarjan Ahmad Wagay

Jailed Kashmiri cleric Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, widely known as Sarjan Barkati has filed nomination papers for two constituencies—Ganderbal and Beerwah.

This comes after his earlier nomination from the Zainpora seat in South Kashmir was rejected due to the absence of a required certificate of oath, which needed to be duly signed by jail authorities.

Barkati gained prominence during the 2016 protest rallies in Shopian and Kulgam distrcits following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani. He was first arrested in 2016 and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and he was arrested again last year, currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Barkati is accused of conspiring with others to facilitate and promote secessionist ideologies through his inflammatory speeches.

Omar Abdullah

The National Conference vice president is contesting the 2024 assembly elections from two constituencies in Central Kashmir including Budgam and Ganderbal.

Ganderbal is seen as a stronghold for the National Conference, having elected three generations of the Abdullah family. NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah won the seat in 1977, followed by his son Farooq Abdullah, who secured victories in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah was later elected from the constituency in 2008.

In Budgam, Abdullah is up against seven other candidates including PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Awami National Conference’s Aga Syed Ahmad Moosvi.

Ravinder Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, who registered victory in 2014 from the Nowshera seat, is seeking re-election from the key constituency in Rajouri district.

However, this time, he faces a tough challenge from former party colleague Surinder Choudhary, a former MLC now nominated by the National Conference.

Choudhary also enjoys the support of the Congress party, which is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in alliance with the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference.

Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, the wealthiest candidate in the second phase with assets exceeding ₹165 crore is contesting from the Channapora seat in Srinagar. Bukhari is facing competition from PDP’s Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo, National Conference’s Mushtaq Guroo, and BJP’s Hilal Ahmad Wani.

