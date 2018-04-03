Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the poll-bound Karnataka state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister of promoting corrupt people like BS Yeddyurappa, who is Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karnataka head and party's chief ministerial candidate. Rahul Gandhi made these remarks while addressing a public gathering after he arrived in Shimoga, campaigning for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in the state.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the poll-bound Karnataka state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister of promoting corrupt people like BS Yeddyurappa, who is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka head and party’s chief ministerial candidate. Rahul Gandhi made these remarks while addressing a public gathering after he arrived in Shimoga, campaigning for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in the state. Rahul Gandhi said, “There have been a series of scams after Modi came to power. From Modi to Shah, everyone in their party is promoting scamsters. Modi has now stopped talking about corruption. Jaitley’s daughter works for Nirav Modi.” Rahul Gandhi further added that his party will defeat the BJP in Shimoga which is Yeddyurappa’s hometown.

Meanwhile, in some other political developments in the poll-bound state Karnataka, Congress Karnataka chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda asked to clear the air on party’s Chief Ministerial candidate in the state. Congress Karnataka chief also said that Kharge’s son has already announced his father as the chief minister face. As the state of Karnataka is approaching for its forthcoming assembly elections, the political fight between the leading parties — the Congress and BJP — is getting intense day by day.

Also Read: Amit Shah criticises Rahul Gandhi over PM Modi’s DNA jibe, says India has seen Congress’ negative politics

Previously in a public gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in the state had accused the Siddramaiah’s of running a corrupt government. Hitting at jibe at Karnataka CM, PM Modi said, it was “Seeda Rupaiyya” government indirectly lashing out at the Siddaramaiah’s regime. However, in another public rally, Siddaramaiah while hitting back at PM Narendra Modi accused him being the most corrupt prime minister. “I have not seen a more corrupt central government than the present one in my entire life. Prime Minister Modi himself is facilitating corruption. His government is a 90% commission government. Who is he to call our government corrupt? Who has allowed fraudsters like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to flee the country with tens of thousands of crores public money? What was Modi doing?”

Also Read: Politician Kamal Haasan says youth will bring about change, remarks polarisation high in India

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App