Bollywood celebrities including Dharmendra Deol, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta among many others extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday. On the auspicious occasion, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram as he wished his fans “Eid Al Adha .. Mubarak”.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. The actor made sure to inspire his fans to follow COVID-19 norms. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in which he is seen posing in the field with his face covered with a checkered scarf.

In the picture, he is also seen standing under the dark sky and heavy clouds, signifying the difficult times that the country is going through. Keeping the caption simple, Khan wrote, “Eid Mubarak!”

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday wished his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, by sharing a lovely picture of youngest son AbRam Khan. In the picture AbRam, in silhoutte, is raising hands in supplicaton. Along with the lovely picture of his son, the ‘Raees’ star noted,” Eid Mubarak to everyone.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories to extend Eid greetings to her fans across the globe. “#Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings blessings, happiness & peace,” the ‘Baywatch’ actor wrote.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, took to Twitter and shared a celebratory picture to wish his fans on the occasion.“On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak,” he tweeted.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also took to Twitter and wrote, “‘Eid Mubarak!’ To one & all. Wishing everyone endless blessings for the days ahead & may HE grace our homes with warmth & peace. Eid Mubarak!”

Actor Raveena Tandon posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen all decked up in a green lehenga for the occasion.“Eid me tayyar hone ka anand alag hota hai.even in lockdown,make it celebratory!This Eid may you sacrifice ,greed, arrogance ,indulgence and instead submit unto him love humility and give to the needy. Wishing all my Brothers and Sisters a very Blessed #EidAlAdha . #EidMubarak,” she wrote in the caption.

Wishing good health and happiness for everyone, Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, “Happy #EidulAdha to all of you. May the day bring lots of happiness, good health and peace to your life. (alongside folded hands, smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis).

Posting an adorable picture of her triplets on Instagram, filmmaker Farah Khan expressed sadness over the fact that India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions. She wrote, “What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK…”

“Eid Mubarak to all of you who celebrate. Love & light always #Ting,” Preity Zinta wrote.

Manoj Bajapayee too took to Twitter to spread love on the occasion. “EID MUBARAK TO YOU ALL LOVE and HAPPINESS !!!!” he tweeted.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as “Sacrifice Feast” is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.