From Using Condoms For Safety To Contraceptive Pills, Experts At ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

The highly anticipated "We Women Want" initiative kicked off today at the Taj Ambassador Hotel, New Delhi, with diverse voices discussing women's health, development, and lifestyle challenges.

The highly anticipated ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ kicked off today at the Taj Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi. The Editor-in-Chief of NewsX, Rishabh Gulati set the tone for the event by outlining the history of the “We Women Want” initiative, which has successfully hosted two conclaves in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

Over the past three years, the ITV Network has grown significantly, employing 1,100 journalists across nine news channels, five newspapers, and 42 digital platforms, with its YouTube channel alone garnering over 200 million views and impressions. This conclave aims to capture the diverse perspectives of women from different generations and industries on how to drive women-led development forward.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Editor, Devika Chopra, three prominent doctors—Dr. Aruna Kalra, Director OBGYN, CKB Hospital, Dr. Gita Prakash, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, Madan Mohit Bharadwaj, Founder, Shewings Healthcare—shared their perspectives on the health issues faced by women.

Women often neglect their own health because they have so many responsibilities, such as taking care of their families and managing other priorities, which leads to their health taking a backseat.

Dr. Aruna Kalra: PCOD or PCOS is not a disease

In response to the question, “What are the three most prevalent lifestyle diseases affecting women?” Dr. Aruna Kalra said,” In today’s era, lifestyle diseases are much more prevalent than any other diseases. The first major lifestyle disease is a metabolic disorder commonly seen in females, such as PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) or PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), which are purely lifestyle disorders. When patients ask me about the cure, I tell them that if you improve your lifestyle, this is not a disease. If you exercise regularly, avoid junk food, reduce screen time, and maintain a proper sleep cycle, these collective habits will prevent metabolic disorders and hormonal imbalances. Otherwise, your ovaries stop producing eggs, leading to conditions like diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia (abnormal cholesterol levels), infertility, and even uterine cancer.”

“Another issue is delayed fertility. People who wish to have babies after the age of 35 or 40 often face complications, as by this time, the uterus may start developing fibroids (benign tumors) or other conditions that are also linked to lifestyle factors,” she added.

Furthermore, she said, “Smoking is another contributor to health problems, especially cancers of the uterus and ovaries. Smoking can reduce Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels, which drastically decreases the number of eggs, and can also trigger cancers of the uterus and ovaries, making it one of the major health issues caused by smoking.”

“PCOD or PCOS is not a disease in itself. The moment you adopt a disciplined lifestyle, and continue it for several months, your menstrual cycle will regulate, and ovulation will occur on time, which significantly improves fertility.”

Dr. Aruna Kalra: If your child is exploring their body, it’s better to empower them with knowledge

Dr. Gita Prakash also addressed the three most prevalent lifestyle diseases affecting women. She said: “I completely agree with Dr. Aruna Kalra. Women face numerous challenges. Many suffer from thyroid issues or anemia. Sometimes, they experience irregular periods, but they don’t pay attention to it, not realizing they are on the path to developing PCOD. At the ages of 20 to 25, they often don’t recognize that this is the crucial time to regulate their lives.”

She emphasized the importance of cervical cancer vaccination for girls, stating, “It is vital for girls to get vaccinated against cervical cancer.”

Discussing parental understanding of their children’s development, she said, “Parents need to be aware that their child’s body is changing. Sometimes, children are too young to understand what is happening. Two doses of the cancer vaccine can be given to those under 18.”

She added that parents should start conversations about these changes when their children are around 10 to 12 years old. “It’s better for parents or teachers to discuss these topics with them rather than relying solely on friends. Parents should reassure their children that there is nothing to fear about getting their periods.”

Dr. Aruna Kalra also spoke on puberty, stating, “Puberty should occur around age 10, at the earliest. However, we are seeing cases of early puberty, sometimes even as young as 8. At that point, the child may not be mentally prepared, and it’s important to consult a gynecologist.” She stressed that parents should educate their children about hygiene, body changes, and even masturbation. “Every mother should take her daughter to a gynecologist.”

She further advised, “If your child is exploring their body, it’s better to empower them with knowledge. Don’t think that by explaining things, you’re giving consent.”

On the topic of masturbation, she said, “It’s something that needs to be openly discussed. Children should understand that there is nothing wrong with it. It’s a normal process. Just explain that it should not be done in public. It’s okay to feel the urge and release it. There’s nothing wrong with it.” She also mentioned that fathers should talk to their sons about this, while it’s often easier for mothers to speak to their daughters.

Dr. Aruna Kalra also shared the top three health tips for girls under 30 to keep their health in check:

1. HPV vaccination (for both boys and girls)

2. Pap smear test annually

3. Self-breast examination on the fifth day of the menstrual cycle

Dr. Gita Prakash when asked about one essential test that everyone should have annually, Dr. Prakash recommended a general full-body check-up.

Madan Mohit Bharadwa: Condoms should always be used for safe sex

Madan Mohit Bharadwaj, Founder of Shewings Healthcare, pointed out, “Women’s health is ignored due to societal and cultural factors. In many households, women juggle both family and work responsibilities, and at the end of the day, they often eat whatever food is left over, leading to poor nutrition. This is particularly concerning since women require more iron and calcium than men.”

Speaking at the “We Women Want” conclave during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bharadwaj stressed the significance of addressing women’s health issues and pointed to the reach of Shewings, which connects with over 30 million women annually through its nonprofit arm. “One of the common problems we found, especially in urban areas, is that many young women are overusing emergency contraceptive pills. A gynecologist I know has seen patients, as young as high school students, using contraceptive pills more than 10 times in their lives. These pills are not a solution for unsafe sex; they are meant for emergencies only, ideally used once in a lifetime or never at all.”

He elaborated on the risks associated with frequent use of emergency contraceptives, explaining that they can disrupt the body’s natural cycle and lead to complications with fertility. “Emergency contraceptive pills are a high dose of progesterone, and they create a hostile environment in the womb, increasing the risk of tubal pregnancy. With only two fallopian tubes, losing one reduces fertility by 50%.”

Bharadwaj emphasized the need for better education around contraception. “Condoms should be promoted as the safest method for protection during intercourse. Brands need to focus on promoting safe sex rather than emphasizing pleasure.”

He also addressed the growing reluctance among men to use condoms, noting, “We’ve seen a trend where men prefer that women take the morning-after pill instead of using condoms. We need to sensitize men about their responsibility in this matter.”

On normalizing conversations about sexual health within families, Bharadwaj advocated for open discussions between parents and children. “Mothers can talk to their sons about issues like masturbation. There’s no stigma in having these conversations. It helps normalize the topic and fosters better understanding.”

Wrapping up, Bharadwaj introduced the innovative work of Shewings in menstrual health. “We’ve developed the world’s first minor food sanitary pad, made from 100% viscose with a plastic-free top sheet. Most sanitary pads in the market contain plastic, which can negatively impact fertility and menstrual health. Our focus is on promoting plastic-free periods to ensure better health outcomes for women. With puberty now starting as early as 10 years old and menopause sometimes coming as early as 37 or 38, it’s crucial for women to be conscious consumers and take care of their health and hygiene.”

