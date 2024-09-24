Frontier Nagaland: New Draft Proposal Set To Transform The Region

Reacting to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU) regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna stated that the state government may come up with a draft proposal very soon.

ENPO’s Request for a Draft Proposal

Speaking to reporters, Minister Temjen Imna, who oversees Tourism and Higher Education, said, “It is the apprehension and the need of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to ask the state government for the draft proposal. However, the state government has made it clear, and I believe that the ENPO’s new approach in reaching out to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the State Cabinet, together with the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU), will ensure that the draft proposal may come up very soon.”

Importance of Collaborative Meetings

Imna emphasized that the ENPO and ENLU should conduct meetings to discuss what is feasible, which can assist the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet in formulating the proposal.

“But it has been made very evident that the ENLU and the ENPO should have their primary sitting to discuss what is possible and what is not,” he stated. “The legislators are the representatives of the ENPO people too. I believe that this approach will resonate better with the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet.”

Context of the Statement

Notably, this statement followed a reminder from a new member team of the ENPO, issued on September 20, urging the state government to provide its comments to the Ministry regarding the highlights of the draft proposal concerning the Frontier Nagaland Territory.

The ENPO has been advocating for a separate state that encompasses parts of Eastern Nagaland. The Eastern Nagaland Legislators‘ Union (ENLU) serves as a forum for legislators from the state’s eastern districts.

