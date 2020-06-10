An attendant of a deceased Covid-19 patient attacked a post graduate medico after the the patient collapsed and died on his way to the toilet.

A Post Graduate medico in general medicine from Gandhi Hospital was allegedly attacked by an attendant of a deceased Covid-19 positive patient

The 55-year-old deceased Covid patient was on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine due to breathing difficulties. According to the hospital medicos, while on his way to the toilet, the patient collapsed and died within a few minutes. On being informed about the development, a close relative who was the attendant of the deceased, attacked the PG medico with a plastic stool and later tried to hit the medico with the iron stand that is used to hang saline bottles.

There was no police presence to provide protection to the attacked medico, who had to run for his life. The incident instantly triggered protests from members of TJUDA, who boycotted their duties and took up dharna.

