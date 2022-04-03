On Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi jumped by 80 paise per litre

On Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi jumped by 80 paise per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 118.41 and Rs 102.64, respectively.

This is the eleventh increase in fuel prices in 13 days, bringing the total increase to Rs 8. In Delhi, petrol is currently selling for Rs 103.41 a litre, while diesel is now selling for Rs 94.67 per litre.

According to transporters and analysts, “The continuous increases in fuel costs over the last ten days are eroding transporters’ profit margins, forcing them to pass the increases on to their clients. As a result, daily consumables and other commodities would become more expensive, affecting demand and slowing economic growth.”