A day after the Congress and 21 other parties staged a nation-wide protest against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee and blamed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for it, petrol prices on Tuesday breached the psychological barrier of Rs 90 in the BJP-ruled Maharashtra – a new record in India. Petrol prices on Tuesday touched a scorching Rs 90.11 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani while diesel prices also increased from Rs 77.92 to Rs 78.06, Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh said.

Apart from a 25 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol (and 21 per cent on diesel), the Maharashtra government has also introduced Rs 9 and Rs 1 as various cess on petrol and diesel respectively.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government was working on various proposals to give relief to the people from rising fuel prices.

On Monday, the petrol price was Rs 89.97 and diesel stood at Rs 77.92 in the town with a population of around 3,10,000, around 500 kms east of Mumbai in Marathwada region.

On the 15th day of consecutive hikes, petrol prices increased on Tuesday by Rs 0.14 and diesel by Rs 0.15, from 6 a.m, barely two days before the state’s biggest 10-day Ganeshotsav festival begins.

The other highest centres include Nanded where petrol was retailing at Rs 89.93 per litre and diesel Rs 77.90, and Amravati Rs 89.93 and Rs 78.84.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, in Thane petrol retailed at Rs 88.43 and diesel Rs 77.64, Mumbai was Rs 88.35 and diesel at Rs 77.56.

On Monday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party termed the hike in petroleum products as a ‘momentary difficulty’ owing to an international crisis after the Opposition parties in the country observed a Bharat Bandh, to protest the skyrocketing fuel prices.

