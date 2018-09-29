In several Metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 22 paise per litre and the price of Diesel was hiked by 21 paise. With the new prices coming to action, the petrol is currently being sold at Rs 83.40 per litre and Diesel is being sold at Rs 74.63 per litre.

Apart from the national capital, the fuel prices touched a new high in the financial capital of India too. For Saturday, the petrol is priced at Rs 90.77 per litre and the diesel is being sold at Rs 79.23 per litre in Mumbai.

Slamming PM Modi over the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices, Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned his silence and asked that whose pockets were being filled. Addressing a public gathering in Baikunthpur of Rewa district, Rahul Gandhi said that under UPA regime, crude oil was 140 dollar a barrel in the international market. Even though the rates have come down to 70 dollars a barrel, the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up and up.

While the rising fuel prices are burning holes in a common man’s pocket, the government just doesn’t seem to care that much about the issue.

According to a report by Zee News, recently Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was asked if the government was thinking of bringing fuel products under the GST regime. Reacting to the question, he said that it was not the agenda of the GST council meeting.

